International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,313 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 19,423 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.8% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 30.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 8,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2028 earnings estimate for Marvell and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s longer-term earnings power and AI-related growth prospects.

Erste Group raised its FY2028 earnings estimate for Marvell and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s longer-term earnings power and AI-related growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest remains strong as Marvell’s AI-driven data center business and NVIDIA partnership continue to fuel optimism around custom AI silicon demand.

Investor interest remains strong as Marvell’s AI-driven data center business and NVIDIA partnership continue to fuel optimism around custom AI silicon demand. Positive Sentiment: The stock’s rally has been supported by a broader rotation back into AI infrastructure names, which has lifted sentiment across the semiconductor group. How Marvell Stock Surges To $400

The stock’s rally has been supported by a broader rotation back into AI infrastructure names, which has lifted sentiment across the semiconductor group. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent articles frame Marvell as a heavily searched and widely discussed stock, reflecting strong investor attention rather than a single material company event.

Several recent articles frame Marvell as a heavily searched and widely discussed stock, reflecting strong investor attention rather than a single material company event. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary says the shares may be getting ahead of fundamentals after a parabolic move, with valuation concerns, insider selling, and analyst price targets implying downside from recent highs. Marvell Technology (MRVL) Stock Plunges 7% — Is Now the Time to Buy?

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $170.13 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $58.61 and a one year high of $175.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $148.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.25. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $113.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.05.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $8,719,372.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,195,189.65. This represents a 54.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $1,355,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,469. This trade represents a 21.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 233,560 shares of company stock worth $27,870,662. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRVL. Barclays upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Marvell Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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