International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 682,590 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,971 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 3.5% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned approximately 0.07% of International Business Machines worth $165,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,617 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,383,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company's stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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International Business Machines Trading Up 0.2%

IBM stock opened at $213.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.66. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.44 and a fifty-two week high of $332.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised International Business Machines to an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $289.83.

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International Business Machines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

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