International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,538 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $2,446,429,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in International Business Machines by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,523,720,000 after buying an additional 4,976,756 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in International Business Machines by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,617,117 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,663,847,000 after buying an additional 2,553,552 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 359.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,896,675 shares of the technology company's stock worth $561,814,000 after buying an additional 1,484,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,796,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $249.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $234.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $212.34 and a one year high of $332.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Wedbush set a $350.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group raised International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 target price on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

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