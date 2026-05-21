International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,966 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $294.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on IBM

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In related news, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the transaction, the director owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $224.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.52 and a 200-day moving average of $272.95. The company has a market capitalization of $211.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $212.34 and a 1-year high of $324.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

See Also

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