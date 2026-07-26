International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Acquired by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,361 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $15,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FreeGulliver LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 840 shares of the technology company's stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Van Diest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 91,349 shares of the technology company's stock worth $22,142,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Mustico Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $1,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $214.16 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $262.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $199.19 and a 1 year high of $332.46. The firm has a market cap of $201.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The business had revenue of $17.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 15.52%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp downgraded International Business Machines to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $303.00 to $225.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC set a $175.00 target price on International Business Machines and gave the stock a "reduce" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed strong bullish interest, with traders buying 108,601 call options on IBM, about 35% above normal call volume. This suggests some investors are betting on a rebound.

Unusual options activity showed strong bullish interest, with traders buying 108,601 call options on IBM, about 35% above normal call volume. This suggests some investors are betting on a rebound. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its price target to $245 from $255 but kept a Buy rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels and signaling that some analysts still see value in the shares.

Citigroup lowered its price target to $245 from $255 but kept a rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels and signaling that some analysts still see value in the shares. Positive Sentiment: IBM announced a dividend of $1.69 per share, reinforcing its appeal to income-focused investors at a time when the stock has been under pressure.

IBM announced a dividend of $1.69 per share, reinforcing its appeal to income-focused investors at a time when the stock has been under pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary has turned split: some analysts and strategists view the post-earnings decline as a potential long-term opportunity, while others say IBM may be stuck in a holding pattern until growth reaccelerates. IBM: The Historic Stock Rout Is A Generational Opportunity

Recent commentary has turned split: some analysts and strategists view the post-earnings decline as a potential long-term opportunity, while others say IBM may be stuck in a holding pattern until growth reaccelerates. Neutral Sentiment: IBM is still getting support from its long-term quantum computing strategy, including the announced acquisition of HRL Laboratories, which expands its quantum R&D capabilities. That could help sentiment, but the benefit is longer term rather than immediate.

IBM is still getting support from its long-term quantum computing strategy, including the announced acquisition of HRL Laboratories, which expands its quantum R&D capabilities. That could help sentiment, but the benefit is longer term rather than immediate. Negative Sentiment: The main reason the stock fell sharply is IBM’s Q2 report and lowered 2026 outlook: revenue missed expectations, mainframe sales weakened, and management cut full-year constant-currency revenue growth guidance after customers shifted spending toward AI infrastructure.

The main reason the stock fell sharply is IBM’s Q2 report and lowered 2026 outlook: revenue missed expectations, mainframe sales weakened, and management cut full-year constant-currency revenue growth guidance after customers shifted spending toward AI infrastructure. Negative Sentiment: Shortly after the earnings slump, law firms announced securities-fraud investigations tied to IBM’s disclosures about the mainframe slowdown, adding legal overhang and uncertainty for shareholders.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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