International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Bought by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 368.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,090 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

Get IBM alerts: Sign Up

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1%

International Business Machines stock opened at $287.85 on Monday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $263.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $212.34 and a fifty-two week high of $332.46. The stock has a market cap of $270.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 59.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded International Business Machines to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded International Business Machines from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised International Business Machines from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $291.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $306.28.

Get Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider International Business Machines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and International Business Machines wasn't on the list.

While International Business Machines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here