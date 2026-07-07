International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Purchased by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 377.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,201 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 0.3% of Hoey Investments Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.'s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company's stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,617 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $11,383,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $302.39 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $212.34 and a 52-week high of $332.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.06. The company has a market cap of $284.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised International Business Machines from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush set a $350.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded International Business Machines to an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded International Business Machines to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $306.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

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About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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