International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by BXM Wealth LLC

BXM Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 92.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,187 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 49,106 shares during the period. BXM Wealth LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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More International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded International Business Machines to an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $306.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Trading Up 2.3%

International Business Machines stock opened at $277.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $261.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $212.34 and a 1 year high of $332.46. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $254.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.77%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

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