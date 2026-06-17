International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 505,404 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 62,366 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.05% of International Business Machines worth $149,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,446,429,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in International Business Machines by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,523,720,000 after buying an additional 4,976,756 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,796,390,000 after buying an additional 1,439,824 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,582,818 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,357,478,000 after buying an additional 954,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in International Business Machines by 39.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,052,880 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $861,401,000 after buying an additional 865,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of IBM opened at $270.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $212.34 and a 1 year high of $332.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $250.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.61.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on IBM. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group raised shares of International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $304.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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