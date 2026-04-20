International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,499 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 4,034 shares during the quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,617 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This trade represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the transaction, the director owned 434 shares in the company, valued at $101,265.22. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $253.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $237.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $220.72 and a fifty-two week high of $324.90. The company's 50-day moving average price is $249.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. International Business Machines's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is 60.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $361.00 to $330.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $301.94.

View Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

More International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and raised its $340 price target, signaling strong analyst conviction that IBM's AI/hybrid-cloud strategy can drive upside. Read More.

Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and raised its $340 price target, signaling strong analyst conviction that IBM's AI/hybrid-cloud strategy can drive upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush/Dan Ives and other analysts are bullish on enterprise AI adoption — Ives specifically sees ~35% upside as customers move from AI pilots to large-scale deployments, supporting near-term revenue/earnings growth expectations. Read More.

Wedbush/Dan Ives and other analysts are bullish on enterprise AI adoption — Ives specifically sees ~35% upside as customers move from AI pilots to large-scale deployments, supporting near-term revenue/earnings growth expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts broadly expect IBM to beat Q1 estimates; consensus previews highlight AI, hybrid cloud, automation and cybersecurity strength as the drivers to watch in the April 22 report. Read More.

Analysts broadly expect IBM to beat Q1 estimates; consensus previews highlight AI, hybrid cloud, automation and cybersecurity strength as the drivers to watch in the April 22 report. Read More. Positive Sentiment: IBM expanded the Illinois Discovery Accelerator with U. of Illinois to develop quantum-centric supercomputing (AI + quantum + HPC), reinforcing IBM’s positioning in next-gen computing that could open new enterprise contracts. Read More.

IBM expanded the Illinois Discovery Accelerator with U. of Illinois to develop quantum-centric supercomputing (AI + quantum + HPC), reinforcing IBM’s positioning in next-gen computing that could open new enterprise contracts. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Real-world quantum/AI deployments in healthcare (Q4Bio finalists, partnerships like GNQ Insilico) showcase early commercial traction for IBM Quantum and healthcare-focused AI services — potential long-term revenue lift if deployments scale. Read More.

Real-world quantum/AI deployments in healthcare (Q4Bio finalists, partnerships like GNQ Insilico) showcase early commercial traction for IBM Quantum and healthcare-focused AI services — potential long-term revenue lift if deployments scale. Read More. Positive Sentiment: IBM rolled out new cybersecurity tools aimed at AI-powered attacks, addressing a fast-growing enterprise need and reinforcing cross-selling opportunities into existing clients. Read More.

IBM rolled out new cybersecurity tools aimed at AI-powered attacks, addressing a fast-growing enterprise need and reinforcing cross-selling opportunities into existing clients. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other previews note IBM's strategic moves (Confluent acquisition, AI partnerships) but warn premium valuation and slipping EPS estimates are headwinds to consider — mixed implications for risk/return. Read More.

Zacks and other previews note IBM's strategic moves (Confluent acquisition, AI partnerships) but warn premium valuation and slipping EPS estimates are headwinds to consider — mixed implications for risk/return. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Brand commentary (e.g., PYMNTS piece on legacy purchasing behavior) is informational about buyer psychology rather than an immediate stock catalyst. Read More.

Brand commentary (e.g., PYMNTS piece on legacy purchasing behavior) is informational about buyer psychology rather than an immediate stock catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The DOJ brought a novel false-claims action tied to diversity practices — an emerging legal/regulatory risk that could create reputational and financial uncertainty if it escalates. Read More.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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