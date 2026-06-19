International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,606 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.'s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,796,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,996,293 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,290,452,000 after purchasing an additional 518,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,605,083 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,679,105,000 after purchasing an additional 336,069 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in International Business Machines by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,523,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $2,446,429,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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International Business Machines Stock Down 4.8%

IBM opened at $249.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.29 and a 200-day moving average of $268.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $212.34 and a 1-year high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. International Business Machines's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $350.00 target price on International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $304.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Negative Sentiment: IBM shares fell after Accenture narrowed its fiscal 2026 sales guidance, sparking concern that enterprise IT spending and services demand could be softer across the sector.

IBM shares fell after Accenture narrowed its fiscal 2026 sales guidance, sparking concern that enterprise IT spending and services demand could be softer across the sector. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary said IBM stock remained under pressure intraday as traders reacted to the peer warning, with the move extending a recent downtrend in the shares.

Market commentary said IBM stock remained under pressure intraday as traders reacted to the peer warning, with the move extending a recent downtrend in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: IBM also released a study highlighting rising AI dependencies and sovereignty risks for enterprises, which reinforces IBM’s positioning in AI governance but is not an immediate earnings catalyst.

IBM also released a study highlighting rising AI dependencies and sovereignty risks for enterprises, which reinforces IBM’s positioning in AI governance but is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Reuters reported IBM executives discussing Europe’s push for tech sovereignty at the G7 and VivaTech, underscoring IBM’s relevance in AI and cloud infrastructure discussions, though this is more strategic than market-moving today.

Reuters reported IBM executives discussing Europe’s push for tech sovereignty at the G7 and VivaTech, underscoring IBM’s relevance in AI and cloud infrastructure discussions, though this is more strategic than market-moving today. Positive Sentiment: Separately, IBM Maximo Application Suite was used in a successful SaaS migration for a major Asia-Pacific resort operator, showing continued enterprise adoption of IBM software. Sedin Technologies Completes IBM Maximo Application Suite SaaS Migration for Major Asia-Pacific Resort Operator Across Five Properties

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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