International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 889,975 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 61,108 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.09% of International Business Machines worth $215,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded International Business Machines to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded International Business Machines to an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $350.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $306.47.

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International Business Machines Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of IBM stock traded up $9.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $309.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,890,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,249,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $212.34 and a twelve month high of $332.46. The company has a market capitalization of $290.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $256.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.06.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 59.77%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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