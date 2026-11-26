Jump Financial LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 2,505.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,590 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 177,505 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $40,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Harborfront Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 103 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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International Business Machines Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $243.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.91 and a 200-day moving average of $244.75. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $199.19 and a 52-week high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $263.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IBM

Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

These are some of the IBM stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $276 price target , implying potential upside from recent levels. The bullish call adds support as IBM shares rise. Wedbush rating details

Wedbush initiated coverage with an rating and a , implying potential upside from recent levels. The bullish call adds support as IBM shares rise. Positive Sentiment: IBM and Microsoft expanded integration between IBM workload-orchestration software and Azure Compute Fleet, targeting compute-intensive workloads across hybrid environments. The partnership may strengthen IBM’s hybrid-cloud offering, though its immediate financial impact is unclear. IBM and Microsoft expand Azure integration

IBM and Microsoft expanded integration between IBM workload-orchestration software and Azure Compute Fleet, targeting compute-intensive workloads across hybrid environments. The partnership may strengthen IBM’s hybrid-cloud offering, though its immediate financial impact is unclear. Neutral Sentiment: IBM has also held up better than some AI-cloud stocks amid a sector selloff. A shift toward relatively established technology companies may be helping, but this is a market-based explanation rather than a confirmed IBM-specific catalyst. AI cloud selloff and IBM

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology and consulting company that helps businesses and governments manage, process and analyze information. Its offerings include hybrid cloud services, artificial intelligence software and tools, IT consulting, and infrastructure systems such as IBM Z mainframes and IBM Power servers. IBM also develops software for data management, automation, cybersecurity and application development, and provides support and managed services to help clients modernize and operate their technology environments.

Further Reading

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