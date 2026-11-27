Bank OZK cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,991 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 5,923 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,586,659,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,045,055 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $15,760,430,000 after buying an additional 1,450,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,063,653 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,893,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $2,606,782,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,621,512 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,143,245,000 after purchasing an additional 53,388 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Recent International Business Machines Headlines

These are some of the IBM headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: IBM’s shares reportedly held up while AI-cloud stocks and the broader tech market were under pressure. Investors may be viewing IBM as a steadier large-cap technology name; this is a market interpretation, not a confirmed company-specific catalyst. IBM as a potential safer AI play

IBM’s shares reportedly held up while AI-cloud stocks and the broader tech market were under pressure. Investors may be viewing IBM as a steadier large-cap technology name; this is a market interpretation, not a confirmed company-specific catalyst. Positive Sentiment: IBM expanded integration between its workload-orchestration software and Microsoft Azure Compute Fleet, potentially strengthening its hybrid-cloud offering for compute-intensive workloads. IBM and Microsoft expand Azure integration

IBM expanded integration between its workload-orchestration software and Microsoft Azure Compute Fleet, potentially strengthening its hybrid-cloud offering for compute-intensive workloads. Neutral Sentiment: An IBM quantum computer was used in an experiment involving connections among 12 major automakers and reportedly outperformed random guesses. This offers a technology proof point, though the report does not establish near-term revenue impact. IBM quantum-computing experiment

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $260.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $263.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $243.88 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $199.19 and a 1-year high of $332.46. The company has a market capitalization of $230.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 15.99%. International Business Machines's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 57.63%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology and consulting company that helps businesses and governments manage, process and analyze information. Its offerings include hybrid cloud services, artificial intelligence software and tools, IT consulting, and infrastructure systems such as IBM Z mainframes and IBM Power servers. IBM also develops software for data management, automation, cybersecurity and application development, and provides support and managed services to help clients modernize and operate their technology environments.

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