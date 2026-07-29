International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF - Free Report) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 401,615 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.34% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $63,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,092,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $751,875,000 after buying an additional 121,260 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,831,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $595,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,598 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,519,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $506,760,000 after acquiring an additional 352,636 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,771,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $454,607,000 after acquiring an additional 172,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,042,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $407,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,479 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 260,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.28 per share, with a total value of $19,312,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,682,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,273,184.40. This trade represents a 10.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.16.

View Our Latest Stock Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF stock opened at $79.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.14 and a fifty-two week high of $84.45.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances's quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. International Flavors & Fragrances's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.93%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc NYSE: IFF is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF's research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

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