Go Pro
→ A letter from Shannon Stansberry (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
International Flavors & Fragrances logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF - Free Report) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 401,615 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.34% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $63,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,092,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $751,875,000 after buying an additional 121,260 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,831,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $595,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,598 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,519,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $506,760,000 after acquiring an additional 352,636 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,771,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $454,607,000 after acquiring an additional 172,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,042,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $407,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,479 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 260,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.28 per share, with a total value of $19,312,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,682,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,273,184.40. This trade represents a 10.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.16.

View Our Latest Stock Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF stock opened at $79.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.14 and a fifty-two week high of $84.45.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances's quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. International Flavors & Fragrances's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.93%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc NYSE: IFF is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF's research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in International Flavors & Fragrances Right Now?

Before you consider International Flavors & Fragrances, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and International Flavors & Fragrances wasn't on the list.

While International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
White House Insider: “President Trump is Getting Backstabbed!”
White House Insider: “President Trump is Getting Backstabbed!”
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines