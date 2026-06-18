Interval Partners LP Acquires Shares of 333,774 IDEX Corporation $IEX

Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 333,774 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $59,392,000. IDEX accounts for approximately 1.1% of Interval Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Interval Partners LP owned about 0.45% of IDEX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get IDEX alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price objective on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $257.00 price objective on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.11.

View Our Latest Report on IEX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEX news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $3,311,159.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $14,346,134.76. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEX Price Performance

IEX stock opened at $223.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Corporation has a 12-month low of $157.25 and a 12-month high of $227.47. The business's fifty day moving average price is $210.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.45.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.38%.The company had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. IDEX's revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. IDEX's dividend payout ratio is 43.20%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IDEX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IDEX wasn't on the list.

While IDEX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here