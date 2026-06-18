Interval Partners LP Boosts Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY - Free Report) by 313.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 612,817 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 464,608 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP owned 0.20% of Ally Financial worth $27,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 21,520.9% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 27,891 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,194,000. Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 178,762 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 114,305 shares during the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,733,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,251,925 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $88,276,000 after purchasing an additional 531,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial set a $54.00 target price on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Ally Financial from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $54.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ally Financial

Insider Transactions at Ally Financial

In other Ally Financial news, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $210,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 93,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,083.78. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 39,675 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $1,792,119.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 477,627 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,574,411.59. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $45.44 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.18. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 16.47%.The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Ally Financial's revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Ally Financial's payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc is a leading digital financial services company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking, lending, and insurance products designed for retail and commercial customers. Through its online-only platform, Ally Bank provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and home mortgages, emphasizing competitive rates and user-friendly mobile and web experiences.

In addition to its banking operations, Ally Financial is a major player in automotive financing and leasing.

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