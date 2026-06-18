Interval Partners LP Has $11.13 Million Stock Holdings in Brunswick Corporation $BC

Interval Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC - Free Report) by 71.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,959 shares of the company's stock after selling 371,442 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP owned approximately 0.23% of Brunswick worth $11,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,000 shares of the company's stock worth $8,024,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 133.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,326 shares of the company's stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 44,228 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 142.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,503 shares of the company's stock worth $18,659,000 after buying an additional 203,838 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 477.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Texas Capital raised Brunswick from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brunswick from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Brunswick from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Brunswick

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 25,853 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $2,148,901.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 267,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,236,927.36. The trade was a 8.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Stock Down 1.5%

BC stock opened at $80.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -38.55 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.04. Brunswick Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $90.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.Brunswick's revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Brunswick has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.50 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Brunswick's payout ratio is -83.81%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Founded in 1845 by John Moses Brunswick, Brunswick Corporation is a global leader in recreation products. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, the company has evolved from its origins as a billiard table manufacturer into a diversified supplier of leisure equipment, serving both consumer and commercial markets around the world.

Brunswick operates through two primary segments: Marine and Bowling & Billiards. In its Marine segment, the company designs, manufactures and distributes recreational boats, outboard engines and aftermarket parts under recognized brands such as Sea Ray, Bayliner and Mercury Marine.

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