Interval Partners LP Has $21.51 Million Holdings in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Interval Partners LP lessened its position in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Free Report) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 470,331 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,074,430 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP owned approximately 0.18% of Celsius worth $21,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1,020.4% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 549 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 244.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CELH shares. Bank of America upgraded Celsius from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Celsius from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Celsius from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $63.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CELH

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In related news, Director Hal Kravitz purchased 8,400 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 227,158 shares in the company, valued at $6,753,407.34. This trade represents a 3.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly purchased 8,475 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $248,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 937,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,526,174.40. This represents a 0.91% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 70.65, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $66.74.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $782.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $763.08 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 137.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

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