Interval Partners LP Increases Holdings in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,124 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 111,086 shares during the period. Five Below comprises approximately 1.1% of Interval Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Interval Partners LP owned 0.61% of Five Below worth $63,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Five Below by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,723 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Evolve Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in Five Below by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 64,084 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $12,071,000 after acquiring an additional 19,701 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP raised its position in Five Below by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 161,712 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $30,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $788,000.

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Insider Transactions at Five Below

In other news, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total value of $2,341,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 92,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,665,208.34. This represents a 9.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,312,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 83,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,352,122.72. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $243.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $247.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $262.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Five Below from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $254.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Five Below

Five Below Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $191.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.11 and a 52 week high of $251.63. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $218.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.74.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.45. Five Below had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Five Below

Here are the key news stories impacting Five Below this week:

Positive Sentiment: Five Below announced two leadership additions: Rodney Lastinger will become Chief Retail Officer and Christos Yatrakis has joined as Chief Legal Officer. The hires should strengthen store operations, governance, and execution across the company’s nearly 2,000 locations. Five Below Announces Leadership Appointments

Five Below announced two leadership additions: Rodney Lastinger will become Chief Retail Officer and Christos Yatrakis has joined as Chief Legal Officer. The hires should strengthen store operations, governance, and execution across the company’s nearly 2,000 locations. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings estimates for Five Below across multiple future periods, signaling confidence that the company’s growth and profitability can improve over time. Five Below analyst estimate updates

Zacks Research raised earnings estimates for Five Below across multiple future periods, signaling confidence that the company’s growth and profitability can improve over time. Positive Sentiment: Five Below was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list, reinforcing the bullish view from analysts on the retailer’s growth profile. Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 17th

Five Below was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list, reinforcing the bullish view from analysts on the retailer’s growth profile. Neutral Sentiment: Separate consumer-interest stories highlighted Five Below products and brand appeal, including viral shopping posts about low-priced items. These may support awareness, but they are less likely to move the stock materially on their own.

Separate consumer-interest stories highlighted Five Below products and brand appeal, including viral shopping posts about low-priced items. These may support awareness, but they are less likely to move the stock materially on their own. Neutral Sentiment: Shareholders also backed board and governance reforms at the annual meeting, which may help longer-term oversight but is not an immediate operating catalyst.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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