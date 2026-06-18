Interval Partners LP Invests $57.28 Million in Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 935,574 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,276,000. Dutch Bros comprises 1.0% of Interval Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Interval Partners LP owned approximately 0.57% of Dutch Bros as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BROS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter worth $318,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 15.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,843 shares of the company's stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 7.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 305,714 shares of the company's stock worth $18,875,000 after acquiring an additional 22,323 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 24.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,895 shares of the company's stock worth $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 38,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,978,441 shares of the company's stock worth $135,266,000 after acquiring an additional 121,683 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Dutch Bros Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $65.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 102.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.36. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $74.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $464.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $449.70 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Dutch Bros's revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 261,055 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $16,451,686.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,410,800 shares in the company, valued at $151,928,616. This represents a 9.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 750,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $47,265,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 2,410,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $151,928,616. This trade represents a 23.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 4,086,245 shares of company stock worth $243,021,771 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $76.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

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