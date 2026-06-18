Interval Partners LP Raises Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Interval Partners LP raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA - Free Report) by 186.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,739 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 45,399 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP owned 0.11% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $14,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,281 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 533 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $208.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $251.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Reinsurance Group of America

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 414 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $88,989.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,502,987.55. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.58, for a total transaction of $1,474,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,938 shares of the company's stock, valued at $829,264.04. This represents a 64.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of RGA opened at $212.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.52 and a fifty-two week high of $229.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company's fifty day moving average is $208.44 and its 200 day moving average is $206.17.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $6.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.94. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.66 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 26.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Reinsurance Group of America's payout ratio is 20.15%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated NYSE: RGA is a leading global provider of life and health reinsurance solutions. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, RGA partners with primary insurance companies to help them manage risk, improve capital efficiency and develop innovative products. The company's offerings span traditional risk transfer, financial solutions and facultative underwriting services, enabling clients to address a wide range of mortality, longevity, morbidity and critical-illness exposures.

RGA's product suite includes life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, structured reinsurance and financial solutions that support product innovation and capital management.

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