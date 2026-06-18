Interval Partners LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Interval Partners LP reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,506 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 469,234 shares during the period. Ross Stores accounts for about 0.9% of Interval Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Interval Partners LP owned 0.08% of Ross Stores worth $48,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its stake in Ross Stores by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 26,862 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 39,676 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 103,562 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $18,656,000 after purchasing an additional 39,788 shares during the last quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,682,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ross Stores

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 15,813 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.91, for a total value of $3,398,371.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 116,028 shares in the company, valued at $24,935,577.48. This trade represents a 11.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,506 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,980.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 104,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,331,883.20. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $233.25 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $225.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.77. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.49 and a 1-year high of $242.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Ross Stores's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.86%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report).

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