Intuit Inc. $INTU Holdings Trimmed by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642,705 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 115,608 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 1.3% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.23% of Intuit worth $425,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 346.2% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 58 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $550.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuit to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $649.00 to $591.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $514.58.

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Intuit Stock Down 0.1%

Intuit stock opened at $276.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $268.01 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $363.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total transaction of $94,592.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $386,812.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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