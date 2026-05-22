Intuit Inc. $INTU Position Increased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 169.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,483 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in Intuit were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at $785,564,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 23.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 886 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.2% during the second quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,836,621.20. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock opened at $307.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.86. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.36 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $780.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $412.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $561.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Key Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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