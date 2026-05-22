Free Trial
Your $100 Credit Is Waiting! Get MarketBeat All Access Today
Lock In $149
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Intuit Inc. $INTU Position Increased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Written by MarketBeat
May 22, 2026
Intuit logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its Intuit stake by 169.1% in the fourth quarter, adding 4,074 shares and bringing its total holdings to 6,483 shares valued at about $4.3 million.
  • Intuit reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $12.80 and revenue of $8.56 billion, and management raised its fiscal 2026 guidance.
  • The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share and a new $8 billion share repurchase program, even as analysts trimmed several price targets amid stock weakness and concerns over layoffs and TurboTax trends.
  • Five stocks we like better than Intuit.

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 169.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,483 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in Intuit were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at $785,564,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 23.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 886 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.2% during the second quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,836,621.20. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock opened at $307.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.86. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.36 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $780.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $412.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $561.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Key Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Intuit Right Now?

Before you consider Intuit, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuit wasn't on the list.

While Intuit currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 19, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
By Peter Frank | May 17, 2026
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
By Dan Schmidt | May 16, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Datavault Gains Traction: 5 Reasons to Sell Now
Datavault Gains Traction: 5 Reasons to Sell Now
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
3 AI Data Center Stocks Worth Watching for Capital Rotation
3 AI Data Center Stocks Worth Watching for Capital Rotation
By Ryan Hasson | May 15, 2026
3 Software Stocks to Buy on the Dip—and 2 to Avoid
3 Software Stocks to Buy on the Dip—and 2 to Avoid
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 5 Stocks Win the Next AI Wave.
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 5 Stocks Win the Next AI Wave.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get Ready. Big Tech Is About to Have a Bumpy Week.
Get Ready. Big Tech Is About to Have a Bumpy Week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines