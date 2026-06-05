Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Acquired by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,521 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 20,469 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 2.5% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Intuit worth $202,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 58 shares of the software maker's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Trading Down 3.1%

INTU stock opened at $301.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $487.99. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $300.50 and a 52 week high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.65 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

Trending Headlines about Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP said it is investigating claims on behalf of Intuit investors, adding to concerns that the company could face shareholder litigation over its disclosures. Article

Pomerantz LLP said it is investigating claims on behalf of Intuit investors, adding to concerns that the company could face shareholder litigation over its disclosures. Negative Sentiment: BFA Law and Schall Law both highlighted pending securities-fraud investigations related to Intuit’s pricing claims, reinforcing worries about potential legal overhang and management credibility. Article

BFA Law and Schall Law both highlighted pending securities-fraud investigations related to Intuit’s pricing claims, reinforcing worries about potential legal overhang and management credibility. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reportedly cut Intuit, with one report citing intensifying AI-driven tax competition, which may signal slowing growth and margin pressure ahead. Article

Goldman Sachs reportedly cut Intuit, with one report citing intensifying AI-driven tax competition, which may signal slowing growth and margin pressure ahead. Neutral Sentiment: Intuit also announced upcoming investor conference presentations by CFO Sandeep Aujla and executive Mark Notarainni, which keeps management visible to the market but is unlikely by itself to move the stock materially. Article

Intuit also announced upcoming investor conference presentations by CFO Sandeep Aujla and executive Mark Notarainni, which keeps management visible to the market but is unlikely by itself to move the stock materially. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage continued to highlight Intuit as a top-ranked software name, but these pieces were more generic and did not offset the legal and analyst headlines driving sentiment. Article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuit to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $443.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $514.58.

Read Our Latest Report on INTU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $309.71 per share, with a total value of $154,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $541,992.50. This trade represents a 40.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

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