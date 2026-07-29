Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,077 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 42,250 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Intuit worth $84,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 346.2% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 58 shares of the software maker's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit benefited from renewed investor interest in enterprise software after software stocks outperformed semiconductor shares. Separately, Intuit’s AI initiatives and use of automation to improve efficiency could support its long-term competitive position. Software Is Beating Chips for Once

Intuit benefited from renewed investor interest in enterprise software after software stocks outperformed semiconductor shares. Separately, Intuit’s AI initiatives and use of automation to improve efficiency could support its long-term competitive position. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or promoted a securities class action against Intuit and certain executives. The case covers investors who purchased shares between August 22, 2025, and May 20, 2026, with lead-plaintiff deadlines generally falling on September 8 or September 9, 2026. These announcements do not establish wrongdoing, but they add uncertainty and potential litigation costs. Pomerantz Class Action Announcement

Multiple law firms announced or promoted a securities class action against Intuit and certain executives. The case covers investors who purchased shares between August 22, 2025, and May 20, 2026, with lead-plaintiff deadlines generally falling on September 8 or September 9, 2026. These announcements do not establish wrongdoing, but they add uncertainty and potential litigation costs. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits allege that Intuit overstated the sustainability and growth of its tax-related operations, particularly TurboTax, while failing to disclose increased competition, pricing pressure and customer losses. Plaintiffs claim these issues contributed to a stock decline of more than 20% after the market reassessed Intuit’s outlook. Intuit Securities Class Action Allegations

The lawsuits allege that Intuit overstated the sustainability and growth of its tax-related operations, particularly TurboTax, while failing to disclose increased competition, pricing pressure and customer losses. Plaintiffs claim these issues contributed to a stock decline of more than 20% after the market reassessed Intuit’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen downgraded INTU to Hold from Buy, citing a near-term catalyst path that is skewed more negatively than positively and could limit a recovery in the shares. Investors also remain concerned about AI-driven disruption and earnings pressure. TD Cowen Downgrades Intuit

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total value of $74,498.88. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,358.56. This represents a 2.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $309.71 per share, with a total value of $154,855.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $541,992.50. This trade represents a 40.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $312.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.84 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $289.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's payout ratio is 29.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $427.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $412.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $897.00 to $707.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $462.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTU

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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