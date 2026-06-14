Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,540,153 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 309,633 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 2.3% of Brown Advisory Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.91% of Intuit worth $1,682,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Intuit by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Intuit by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker's stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $785,564,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Intuit by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 886 shares of the software maker's stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker's stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $412.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $514.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Key Stories Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $276.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $363.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.00. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $268.01 and a 1-year high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's payout ratio is 29.07%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total transaction of $94,592.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,449,554.36. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,812.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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