Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Sold by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,538 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 4,333 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Intuit were worth $18,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Intuit by 346.2% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 58 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $319.94 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.36 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The business's fifty day moving average is $403.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $87.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.65 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuit to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on Intuit from $800.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim set a $633.00 price objective on Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Freedom Capital cut Intuit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $546.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Key Stories Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit reported fiscal Q3 results that beat estimates on both revenue and earnings, raised full-year guidance, and highlighted strength in TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks Online, and other growth engines. Intuit's Q3 Earnings Beat on Consumer Growth & Higher Guidance

Intuit reported fiscal Q3 results that beat estimates on both revenue and earnings, raised full-year guidance, and highlighted strength in TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks Online, and other growth engines. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts still maintained bullish ratings even after lowering price targets, suggesting Street sentiment remains constructive on Intuit’s long-term growth profile. TD Cowen Adjusts Price Target on Intuit

Several analysts still maintained bullish ratings even after lowering price targets, suggesting Street sentiment remains constructive on Intuit’s long-term growth profile. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also pointed to improving customer spending and “flywheel” benefits from broader adoption across Intuit’s product suite, which supports the AI and platform expansion narrative. Intuit customers spending more as it improves experiences across brands

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

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