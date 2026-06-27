Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,984 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 17,549 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in Intuit were worth $10,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Intuit News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 1,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $386,812.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,554.36. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354 in the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $576.00 to $504.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $633.00 price objective on Intuit in a report on Monday, March 16th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $498.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $267.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company's fifty day moving average price is $338.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.57. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.84 and a 1 year high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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