Intuit Inc. $INTU Stock Holdings Boosted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,234 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR's holdings in Intuit were worth $12,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.7% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 377 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Intuit from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Argus reduced their target price on Intuit from $780.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intuit from $800.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $519.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $634.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on INTU

More Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment is improving around INTU’s valuation after a year of share-price weakness, with a new article arguing the stock may be oversold and potentially attractive for long-term buyers. Is Intuit Stock Oversold Now, Finally Making It a Buy?

Investor sentiment is improving around INTU’s valuation after a year of share-price weakness, with a new article arguing the stock may be oversold and potentially attractive for long-term buyers. Positive Sentiment: Coverage ahead of Q3 earnings highlights that Wall Street will be watching Intuit’s key metrics closely, which can reinforce expectations that the company continues to post double-digit growth and may deliver another solid quarter. Ahead of Intuit (INTU) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Coverage ahead of Q3 earnings highlights that Wall Street will be watching Intuit’s key metrics closely, which can reinforce expectations that the company continues to post double-digit growth and may deliver another solid quarter. Positive Sentiment: Intuit also drew attention for expanding its Enterprise Suite with AI-powered automation and analytics, signaling continued product innovation that could support mid-market growth and future recurring revenue. Intuit Expands Enterprise Suite With AI: Will It Boost Growth?

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $393.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock's 50-day moving average is $413.60 and its 200-day moving average is $521.20. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $342.11 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.The firm's revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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