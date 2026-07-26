Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG is Unio Capital LLC's 8th Largest Position

Unio Capital LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,238 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 6.5% of Unio Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Unio Capital LLC's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $30,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 833.3% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 281.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.7%

ISRG stock opened at $337.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $406.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $328.57 and a 12-month high of $603.88. The company has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 28.45%.The firm's revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $469.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $750.00 to $685.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $470.00 price target (down from $580.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $523.46.

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Intuitive Surgical News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total transaction of $2,365,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,718,014.65. This represents a 46.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total transaction of $169,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,080.80. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,169 shares of company stock worth $3,059,135. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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