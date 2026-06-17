Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Acquired by J. Stern & Co. LLP

J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 18,504.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,127,248 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,115,814 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 0.4% of J. Stern & Co. LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. J. Stern & Co. LLP owned approximately 0.60% of Intuitive Surgical worth $1,204,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $573.42.

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Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $417.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company's 50-day moving average is $441.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.68 and a 12-month high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total value of $169,656.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,080.80. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.46, for a total transaction of $236,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,156.94. This trade represents a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,169 shares of company stock worth $3,059,135. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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