Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Acquired by Simplify Asset Management Inc.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 92.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,740 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 0.1% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Simplify Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 21.7% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts: Sign Up

Key Intuitive Surgical News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $622.00 to $573.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $580.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $653.00 to $604.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho set a $525.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $577.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $579.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $438.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.51. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $417.74 and a 1 year high of $603.88. The stock's fifty day moving average is $458.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.37.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $55,156.50. Following the sale, the director owned 120 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,620. The trade was a 49.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total value of $109,936.20. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,807 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intuitive Surgical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuitive Surgical wasn't on the list.

While Intuitive Surgical currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here