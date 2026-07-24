Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,138 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 75,579 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.17% of Intuitive Surgical worth $284,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $2,856,987,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 18,504.6% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,127,248 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,204,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,814 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,043.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342,121 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $760,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,734 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $477,225,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.7% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 3,227,472 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,451,362,000 after purchasing an additional 739,444 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho set a $500.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $523.46.

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Trending Headlines about Intuitive Surgical

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.46, for a total value of $236,730.00. Following the sale, the director owned 239 shares in the company, valued at $113,156.94. This trade represents a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total transaction of $2,365,593.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,718,014.65. This represents a 46.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,135 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $332.02 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $328.57 and a 1-year high of $603.88. The company has a market cap of $117.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.85.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.83 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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