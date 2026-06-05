Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,264 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 0.6% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $17,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Draper Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 787.8% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,077 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $40,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,599,661 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $15,026,776,000 after acquiring an additional 263,828 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 967,778 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $432,821,000 after buying an additional 179,450 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $585.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $366.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $573.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $418.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $396.68 and a one year high of $603.88. The company's fifty day moving average is $448.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.58.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business's revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $55,156.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,620. The trade was a 49.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total value of $2,365,593.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,718,014.65. This trade represents a 46.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $3,224,404. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Intuitive Surgical’s AI-driven digital roadmap and the long-term growth potential of its da Vinci ecosystem, which could support future revenue from surgical data, software, and robotics adoption.

Recent commentary highlighted Intuitive Surgical’s AI-driven digital roadmap and the long-term growth potential of its da Vinci ecosystem, which could support future revenue from surgical data, software, and robotics adoption. Neutral Sentiment: Intuitive Surgical promoted Taylor Patton to Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer, signaling a sharper focus on global growth and commercial execution, but this is more of a strategic leadership update than an immediate earnings catalyst. Article Title

Intuitive Surgical promoted Taylor Patton to Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer, signaling a sharper focus on global growth and commercial execution, but this is more of a strategic leadership update than an immediate earnings catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain divided overall: some firms maintain bullish ratings and high price targets, while others have trimmed targets or kept a cautious stance, reflecting uncertainty about how much growth is already priced into the stock.

Analysts remain divided overall: some firms maintain bullish ratings and high price targets, while others have trimmed targets or kept a cautious stance, reflecting uncertainty about how much growth is already priced into the stock. Negative Sentiment: Medtronic is seeking clearance for more indications for its Hugo surgical robot, which could intensify competition in major robotic surgery markets and challenge Intuitive Surgical’s leadership position. Article Title

Medtronic is seeking clearance for more indications for its Hugo surgical robot, which could intensify competition in major robotic surgery markets and challenge Intuitive Surgical’s leadership position. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern remains elevated after multiple pieces noted that ISRG has fallen sharply in 2026, with commentary questioning whether the recent weakness reflects a broader rerating after a strong prior run.

Investor concern remains elevated after multiple pieces noted that ISRG has fallen sharply in 2026, with commentary questioning whether the recent weakness reflects a broader rerating after a strong prior run. Negative Sentiment: SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 transaction, which may still weigh on sentiment because insider selling can be read as a lack of near-term confidence. Article Title

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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