Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 139.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,050 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 29,168 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $23,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Draper Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,522,191 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $862,108,000 after acquiring an additional 132,966 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,077 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $40,255,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 787.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinhood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $483.00 price target (down from $577.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $487.00 price objective (down from $654.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $515.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho set a $500.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $523.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $353.17 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $342.10 and a 12 month high of $603.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $413.94 and a 200-day moving average of $465.58.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total value of $2,365,593.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,718,014.65. This represents a 46.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total value of $169,656.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,080.80. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,135 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuitive Surgical

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About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

See Also

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