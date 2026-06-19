Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Purchased by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,779 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $26,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Tempo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $5,138,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Trading Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Intuitive Surgical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $574.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $558.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $585.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $573.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $55,156.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 120 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,620. This trade represents a 49.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total value of $169,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,426,080.80. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 7,169 shares of company stock worth $3,059,135 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $406.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $439.54 and a 200-day moving average of $491.05. The company has a market capitalization of $144.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $396.68 and a 1-year high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Further Reading

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