Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Sold by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,391 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 8.2% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $67,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $411.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $442.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.19. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.68 and a twelve month high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $571.28.

Read Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total transaction of $169,656.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,426,080.80. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total transaction of $2,365,593.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,014.65. This represents a 46.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,135. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains broadly constructive, with brokerage sentiment still at a “Moderate Buy” and recent EPS estimate increases signaling confidence in Intuitive Surgical’s growth outlook.

Analyst coverage remains broadly constructive, with brokerage sentiment still at a “Moderate Buy” and recent EPS estimate increases signaling confidence in Intuitive Surgical’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlights that the company’s scale, cost discipline, and adoption of the da Vinci 5 platform could help protect margins even if tariffs and input costs remain a concern.

Recent commentary highlights that the company’s scale, cost discipline, and adoption of the da Vinci 5 platform could help protect margins even if tariffs and input costs remain a concern. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention has increased around ISRG, which can support trading activity, but this appears more like watchlist interest than a fresh business catalyst.

Investor attention has increased around ISRG, which can support trading activity, but this appears more like watchlist interest than a fresh business catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: BofA trimmed its price target slightly to $515 from $520, which still implies upside but signals a bit less optimism than before. Article: BofA adjusts price target on Intuitive Surgical to $515 from $520

BofA trimmed its price target slightly to $515 from $520, which still implies upside but signals a bit less optimism than before. Neutral Sentiment: Two executives sold shares under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, including EVP Gary Loeb and EVP Mark Brosius. The sales were relatively small and routine, so they are unlikely to be a major fundamental concern.

Two executives sold shares under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, including EVP Gary Loeb and EVP Mark Brosius. The sales were relatively small and routine, so they are unlikely to be a major fundamental concern. Negative Sentiment: One recent research note was notably bearish, with Deutsche Bank cutting its target to $366 and maintaining a sell rating, reinforcing concerns that valuation may still be too rich despite the company’s strong operating performance.

One recent research note was notably bearish, with Deutsche Bank cutting its target to $366 and maintaining a sell rating, reinforcing concerns that valuation may still be too rich despite the company’s strong operating performance. Negative Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published a view calling Intuitive Surgical an “excellent business, unattractive stock,” reflecting ongoing investor caution around the valuation. Article: Intuitive Surgical: Excellent Business, Unattractive Stock

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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