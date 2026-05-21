Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Stock Position Lifted by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 158.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,156 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 15,429 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total transaction of $109,936.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.95, for a total value of $178,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,735,334. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,683 shares of company stock worth $2,775,891. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $449.03 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $417.74 and a one year high of $603.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $460.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $511.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $609.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $585.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Argus decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho set a $525.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $579.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

See Also

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