Invenomic Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Caleres, Inc. $CAL

Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL - Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,031,874 shares of the textile maker's stock after buying an additional 160,274 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.04% of Caleres worth $12,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Caleres by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,427,235 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $31,651,000 after buying an additional 28,190 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Caleres by 56,997.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,836,841 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $22,354,000 after buying an additional 1,833,624 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 1.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,289,460 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 18,986 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,092,075 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 169,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 120.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,072,550 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 586,020 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Caleres from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Caleres from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Research Partners increased their price target on shares of Caleres from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Caleres from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caleres has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on Caleres

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 11,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $168,105.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 64,780 shares in the company, valued at $971,700. This represents a 14.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caleres Stock Down 6.8%

CAL opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $419.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,246.75 and a beta of 0.74. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The company's 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.54.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. Caleres had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Caleres's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Caleres has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Caleres's dividend payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc, formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, is a leading footwear company engaged in the design, sourcing, marketing and selling of a broad portfolio of branded and private-label shoes. The company's operations span a range of market segments from value-priced to premium and luxury. Caleres operates through two primary segments: a retail segment anchored by the Famous Footwear banner, which includes more than 1,100 stores across North America, and a brand portfolio segment comprising owned and licensed brands such as Allen Edmonds, Naturalizer, Sam Edelman, Dr.

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