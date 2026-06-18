Invenomic Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. $ZD

Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD - Free Report) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,613 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 149,164 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 1.41% of Ziff Davis worth $19,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 885 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 1.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,167 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 868 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 906 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 4.2% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $47.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ziff Davis

Insider Transactions at Ziff Davis

In other news, CFO Bret Richter sold 18,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $843,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 29,244 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,370,958.72. This represents a 38.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk P. Mcdonald sold 1,075 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $50,148.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,282.20. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,864. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ziff Davis Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of ZD stock opened at $44.32 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $50.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $264.32 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ziff Davis Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company that operates a diverse portfolio of online brands, subscription-based services and performance marketing platforms. The company specializes in technology publishing and digital marketing solutions, offering content, reviews and insights tailored to consumer and enterprise audiences. Ziff Davis's flagship media properties include PCMag, which provides expert reviews and comparisons of consumer electronics and software, as well as IGN, a leading destination for gaming news, reviews and entertainment coverage.

Founded in 1927 by William B.

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