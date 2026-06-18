Invenomic Capital Management LP Buys 129,614 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated $ABM

Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM - Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,452 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 129,614 shares during the quarter. ABM Industries accounts for 1.2% of Invenomic Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 1.05% of ABM Industries worth $26,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,051,834 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $171,394,000 after buying an additional 31,709 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 31.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,390,863 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $110,267,000 after buying an additional 575,273 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,171,529 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $49,556,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 419.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,111,320 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $51,254,000 after buying an additional 897,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,850,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company's stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $2,317,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 395,285 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,317,506.90. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.32. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.96 and a 1 year high of $50.12.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 5th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. ABM Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-4.150 EPS. Analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. ABM Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ABM Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded ABM Industries from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Maxim Group upgraded ABM Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on ABM Industries from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ABM Industries

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated is a leading provider of integrated facility services, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to support the operation, maintenance and enhancement of commercial properties. The company's core services include janitorial and custodial maintenance, HVAC and mechanical systems support, electrical and lighting solutions, and energy optimization. Additional offerings span parking management, security services, landscaping, and specialized support such as technical solutions and sustainability consulting.

Serving a diverse range of markets, ABM caters to clients in commercial real estate, aviation, healthcare, manufacturing, education, government entities, and technology campuses.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ABM Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ABM Industries wasn't on the list.

While ABM Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here