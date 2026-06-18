Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $22.04 Million Stock Position in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation $FUN

Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN - Free Report) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,436,617 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 402,329 shares during the period. Six Flags Entertainment makes up 1.0% of Invenomic Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 1.42% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $22,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 26.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,830 shares of the company's stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 259.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the company's stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FUN shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

FUN stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.71) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $225.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $207.49 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Six Flags Entertainment

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Marilyn G. Spiegel bought 2,500 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,161 shares of the company's stock, valued at $289,575.10. The trade was a 19.75% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard M. Haddrill purchased 10,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $190,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 230,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,632.36. The trade was a 4.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 265,000 shares of company stock worth $6,173,850. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is a publicly traded regional theme park operator based in Arlington, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates amusement and water parks, offering a diverse portfolio of thrill rides, family attractions, live entertainment, food and beverage offerings, and retail merchandise. Its main revenue streams include single-day tickets, season passes, on-site accommodations, in-park retail sales, and food and beverage services.

Founded in 1961 by Angus G.

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