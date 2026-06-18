Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $40.53 Million Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST - Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,217,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 45,160 shares during the period. Sensata Technologies comprises approximately 1.9% of Invenomic Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.84% of Sensata Technologies worth $40,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 659.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. EFG International AG acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company's stock.

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Sensata Technologies Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of ST opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.69, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business's fifty day moving average price is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.64. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $53.89.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $934.80 million for the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 1.28%. On average, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Sensata Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Sensata Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $47.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sensata Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $101,110.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 72,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,345.82. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David K. Stott sold 6,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $300,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,163.80. The trade was a 13.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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