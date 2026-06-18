Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $6.44 Million Stock Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. $FDP

Invenomic Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP - Free Report) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,662 shares of the company's stock after selling 271,898 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.38% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 390.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1,488.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 238.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDP has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

Shares of FDP opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.22. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.34. Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $43.58.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Fresh Del Monte Produce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Insider Activity at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Ahmad Abu-Ghazaleh acquired 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.41 per share, with a total value of $117,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $117,640. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas sold 1,046 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $42,258.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,220. The trade was a 11.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc is a leading producer, marketer and distributor of fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. The company offers a wide range of products including bananas, pineapples, melons, grapes and avocados, along with value-added items such as fruit salads, vegetable trays and snack packs under the Del Monte® brand.

Founded in 1989 as a spin-off from Del Monte, Fresh Del Monte has developed a global supply chain that spans production farms, ripening facilities and packaging centers across Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia and Africa.

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