Invenomic Capital Management LP Purchases 62,058 Shares of Albany International Corporation $AIN

Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN - Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,053 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 62,058 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.35% of Albany International worth $19,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Albany International by 7.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,590 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Albany International by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,569 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Albany International by 464.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,934 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $6,347,000 after buying an additional 75,644 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Albany International by 6.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 59,199 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,468,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIN. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Albany International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Albany International from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Albany International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Albany International

Albany International Stock Performance

Shares of AIN stock opened at $70.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.52, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company's 50 day moving average is $61.70 and its 200 day moving average is $56.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Albany International Corporation has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $73.00.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $311.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.00 million. Albany International had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. Albany International's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Albany International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International Corporation will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Albany International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.90%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. is a global advanced materials company specializing in engineered textiles and composites. Its business is organized into two primary segments: Process Media and Engineered Composites. The Process Media segment designs, manufactures and services press, forming and drying fabrics used in the production of paper and packaging materials, helping paper manufacturers improve efficiency, quality and sustainability. The Engineered Composites segment produces lightweight composite structures and components for aerospace and industrial applications, serving commercial and military aircraft programs as well as industrial markets that require high-performance, durable materials.

In the Process Media segment, Albany's products include forming fabrics, press felts and dryer fabrics engineered to withstand extreme moisture and temperature conditions.

See Also

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