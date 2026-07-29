Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR $IVA Stake Reduced by Ally Bridge Group NY LLC

Ally Bridge Group NY LLC decreased its position in shares of Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA - Free Report) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 745,300 shares of the company's stock after selling 754,700 shares during the quarter. Inventiva comprises about 3.3% of Ally Bridge Group NY LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC owned about 0.51% of Inventiva worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Inventiva alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVA. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Inventiva by 28,881.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,643,702 shares of the company's stock worth $12,293,000 after buying an additional 2,634,580 shares in the last quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC bought a new stake in Inventiva during the 4th quarter valued at $4,650,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inventiva during the 4th quarter valued at $1,155,000. NEXTBio Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Inventiva during the 4th quarter valued at $6,039,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inventiva during the 4th quarter worth $1,570,000. Institutional investors own 19.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Inventiva in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Inventiva from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inventiva has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Inventiva

Inventiva Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ IVA opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31.

Inventiva Company Profile

Inventiva NASDAQ: IVA is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of metabolic, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. The company's core expertise lies in the modulation of nuclear receptors and signaling pathways that regulate fibrosis, inflammation and metabolic dysfunction. Inventiva's scientific platform integrates medicinal chemistry, in vitro and in vivo pharmacology, and translational sciences to advance a diversified pipeline of therapeutic candidates.

The company's lead asset, lanifibranor (IVA337), is a pan-PPAR agonist in Phase III development for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and has demonstrated anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects in preclinical and clinical studies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Inventiva, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Inventiva wasn't on the list.

While Inventiva currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here