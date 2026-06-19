Invesco Ltd. Acquires 1,837,220 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,003,486 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,837,220 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.61% of Johnson Controls International worth $1,916,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,389 shares of the company's stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,094 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company's stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company's stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the sale, the vice president owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,044,748.41. The trade was a 60.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $263,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,633. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $145.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $100.86 and a twelve month high of $149.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.67.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Johnson Controls International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Johnson Controls International

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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