Invesco Ltd. Buys 40,842 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,721,823 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 40,842 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $1,131,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,146,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,514,662,000 after purchasing an additional 313,773 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,307,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,902,819 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,832,708,000 after buying an additional 966,926 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,394,299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,070,393,000 after buying an additional 802,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,687,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,984,783,000 after buying an additional 229,237 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM opened at $462.80 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $206.20 and a 52-week high of $465.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $405.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,575.41. The trade was a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lipen Yuan bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $75,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $301,040. This trade represents a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,496 shares of company stock worth $304,667. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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